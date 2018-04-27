Dispose of your prescription drugs safely on DEA Take Back Day

SAN ANTONIO - Unfortunately, too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands and even into the hands of children.

The San Antonio Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse (SACADA) is raising awareness for DEA Take Back Day to help educate the public on prescription drug awareness and safe disposal methods.

Abigail Moore, CEO of SACADA said, "Kids start experimenting with drugs around 11 years old. We visit 47 schools in a semester about drug awareness."

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abuse controlled prescription drugs.

DEA's Take Back Day educates about the disposal of any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications in your home.

DEA Take Back Day

Saturday, April 28

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For the nearest location, visit takebackday.dea.gov

For more information about SACADA, visit sacada.org or call 210-225-4741.

Information courtesy of SACADA.

