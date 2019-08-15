Desi Loves San Antonio: Back-to-school safety tips

SAN ANTONIO - It's that time of the year for school to start up again, and Desi Martinez with Martinez & Associates has some safety tips for you and your child.

"In Texas alone, there are over 811 serious crashes in school zones," Martinez said.

Speeding is the number one cause of crashes or accidents in a school zone and distractions are the second.

"The main thing you need to do when you're driving is to pay attention," Martinez said.

Back-to-school safety tips for parents

Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus.

Teach your children to stand six feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb.

Stay alert and avoid distracted driving.

Obey school zone speed limits and follow your school's drop-off procedure.

Never pass a bus loading or unloading children.

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.

