Diabetes prevention/support is offered at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital

SAN ANTONIO - Mission Trail has a robust, multifaceted program to help people manage their diabetes and prevent amputations.

Diabetes can lead to some very serious health problems, which is why the staff at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is working so hard to make sure you can get treated and have preventative treatment.

"The incidences of diabetes in San Antonio and South Texas is rapidly increasing, it's up to 14 percent," said Dr. Lois Fiala of Mission Trail Baptist Hospital. "That means one in every seven people in Bexar County have diabetes."

Mission Trail even offers a community garden that grows healthy herbs and veggies that is part of the diabetes prevention program.

Diabetes facts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

More than 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, and 1/4 don’t know they have it

Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 833-271-0335.

Information courtesy of Baptist Health System.

