SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to get a chemical-free carpet cleaning?

If you have kids running around the house this summer, your carpets might need some extra love.

You can get clean carpets, tile floors, upholstery and air ducts, all without harmful chemicals or soaps, with Dirt Free Carpet.

Dirt Free Carpet summer special:

3 rooms for $100 + FREE speed dry

Dirt Free Carpet only uses a super water steam that will not leave behind any soapy residue!

"We have a super altered water system that cleans like a strong chemical. The water allows us to kill germs and bacteria. It's an amazing system," said Aubrey Thoede, Dirt Free Carpet company founder.

For more information, visit dirtfreecarpet.com or call 210-68-CLEAN (210-682-5326).

Information courtesy of Dirt Free Carpet.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.