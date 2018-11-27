Spurs tickets discounted for AARP members

SAN ANTONIO - Join AARP at select Spurs games and learn all about the real possibilities to live "La Buena Vida" right here in San Antonio.

AARP members and their guests have access to discounted Spurs tickets, which make perfect holiday gifts for fans!

If you would like to become an AARP member, the rate is only $16 per year.

"The membership really pays for itself," said Lisa Rodriguez, AARP employee.

Discounted Spurs games:

Jan. 29 - Phoenix Suns

Jan. 31 - Brooklyn Nets

Feb. 27 - Detroit Pistons

March 4 - Denver Nuggets

For the Spurs' discounted tickets, click here (bit.ly/Spurs-AARP) and enter code "FAN."

To become an AARP member, visit aarp.org.

Information courtesy of AARP.

