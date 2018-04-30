Disney's Aladdin dual-language edition opens Friday at The Magik Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - If you grew up watching the Disney classic Aladdin, now is the time to see the story come alive on stage!

Aladdin is a perfect show to take the kiddos to for a family outing.

The Magik Theatre is even revamping the plot of Aladdin with a dual-language edition.

San Antonio’s Sebastien De La Cruz will perform as Aladdin.

"It’s amazing being able to be here at The Magik Theatre and playing my debut of Aladdin," said De La Cruz.

This performance is ideal for audience members ages 3-10.

Start marking your calendar: The opening night of Aladdin is Friday, May 4 and the show ends Saturday, June 2.

Disney’s Aladdin dual-language edition

The dual-language edition of Aladdin is based on the original tale from 1001 Arabian Nights and features the Academy Award winning score from Disney’s animated classic.

"It’s a fun element they’ve added to this dual-language version," said John Stillwagon, who plays Jafar. "Jafar has split the language in two, so the royals speak Spanish and the common people speak English."

Performance schedule

Educator Night | Friday, May 4 at 6:30

ASL Performance | Saturday, May 5 at 2

Sensory-Friendly Performance | Thursday, May 19 at 2

Military & First Responders Day | Thursday, May 26 at 2

For more information about Aladdin, visit magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751.

Information courtesy of The Magik Theatre.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.