Do you have sleep apnea?

SAN ANTONIO - Snore no more, friends!

The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring is here to help you get the best sleep of your life.

Whether your partner snores or you have sleep apnea and don't know it, there is a free sleep assessment offered by The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring.

What causes sleep apnea?

"Sleep apnea is a condition that causes pauses in breathing while you are sleeping," said Veronica Morillos, sleep technician. "It can happen hundreds of times at night."

Instead of using the CPAP therapy for sleep apnea, The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring offers an oral appliance show below.

With the oral appliance, sleep apnea patients can sleep in comfort while the device will free your lungs and allow you get to get the proper airflow to stop snoring during the night.

"Sleep apnea can cause diabetes, high blood pressure and even lead to a stroke," Morillos said.

Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments.

Everything you need to know about sleep apnea:

Many people suffer from sleep apnea and don’t realize it

Affects over 18 million Americans

Americans Affects your overall health

Sleep apnea can be treated

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy quiz provided by The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.

Information courtesy of The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.