Donate gently worn shoes towards Haven for Hope = $20 New Balance coupon

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have any used shoes laying around you don't need or wear anymore?

Haven for Hope has partnered up with New Balance San Antonio for the 'Haven for Hope Shoe Drive' benefiting residents in need of proper footwear at Haven for Hope.

"At Haven for Hope we serve about 1,700 people daily," said Celeste Eggert, chief development officer, Haven for Hope. "Often times people come in wearing inappropriate footwear for the weather. We appreciate all sizes (of footwear donated) to fit babies up to adults."

Haven for Hope Shoe Drive

Drive runs through Nov. 7 - Nov. 21

Drop off shoes of all sizes, styles, conditions at San Antonio New Balance locations

Get 1 (one) $20 coupon for New Balance when you drop off shoes

"Anyone can bring in an old pair of shoes, and if when they donate the shoes they can receive a $20 coupon" Eggert said.

For more information, visit newbalancesanantonio.com.

Information courtesy of New Balance San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.