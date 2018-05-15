Door Real Estate is the NEW way to buy, sell homes!

SAN ANTONIO - Say hello to the NEW way to buy or sell a home!

Buying a home is a serious investment and the last thing you want is to spend even more money on realtor fees.

Door Real Estate is literally changing the home-buying process, starting with prioritizing service over sales commission.

Everything you need to know about Door Real Estate

Door Real Estate is a technology-based real estate brokerage company.

"Door is a fundamentally different way to think about buying or selling your home," said Alex Doubet, CEO and founder. "We're a tech-enabled brokerage, with priority of service over sales commissions."

Listing with Door Real Estate is a flat $5,000 fee.

This past year, Door Real Estate clients saved an average of $12,000.

When you buy with Door Real Estate, they split the buyer's agent commissions with you.



"When you list a home, 50% of the people that are gonna look at a house look within the first seven days," said Doubet.

What does Door Real Estate offer clients?

✔️ Market Analysis

✔️ Free home evaluation

✔️ Full-service listing



"We offer a comparative market analysis to make sure you’re pricing your home correctly from the get-go," said Doubet.

Why you should sell with Door Real Estate:

✔️7 days -- Speed to market

✔️ 4.9/5/0 -- Zillow rating

✔️ $12,000 /home -- average savings

For more information, visit doorhomes.com or call 888-840-DOOR.

