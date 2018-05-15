Door Real Estate is the NEW way to buy, sell homes!

SAN ANTONIO - Say hello to the NEW way to buy or sell a home!
Buying a home is a serious investment and the last thing you want is to spend even more money on realtor fees.
More Headlines
Door Real Estate is literally changing the home-buying process, starting with prioritizing service over sales commission.
Everything you need to know about Door Real Estate
Door Real Estate is a technology-based real estate brokerage company.
"Door is a fundamentally different way to think about buying or selling your home," said Alex Doubet, CEO and founder. "We're a tech-enabled brokerage, with priority of service over sales commissions."
Listing with Door Real Estate is a flat $5,000 fee.
This past year, Door Real Estate clients saved an average of $12,000.
When you buy with Door Real Estate, they split the buyer's agent commissions with you.
"When you list a home, 50% of the people that are gonna look at a house look within the first seven days," said Doubet.
What does Door Real Estate offer clients?
✔️ Market Analysis
✔️ Free home evaluation
✔️ Full-service listing
"We offer a comparative market analysis to make sure you’re pricing your home correctly from the get-go," said Doubet.
Why you should sell with Door Real Estate:
✔️7 days -- Speed to market
✔️ 4.9/5/0 -- Zillow rating
✔️ $12,000 /home -- average savings
For more information, visit doorhomes.com or call 888-840-DOOR.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.