Stem cell treatment is now offered at Dr. Rogers Centers

SAN ANTONIO - If you have a bad knee, joint pain or recovery from a heart procedure, there are some options that will relieve your pain.

Stem cell therapy is the future of medicine!

Dr. Rogers Centers is happy to launch stem cell treatment to patients.

While this is new medicine, Dr. Rogers Centers is studying the clinical applications of stem cells and growth factors for degenerative conditions.

What is stem cell treatment?

Stem cells seek out damaged tissues in order to repair the body naturally

They also form new cells, such as cartilage, bone, ligaments, tendons, nerve, fat, muscle, blood vessels and certain internal organs

Who is a good candidate for stem cell treatments?

If you suffer from any of the following listed below, contact Dr. Rogers Centers if you are interested in having the stem cell treatment.

Osteoarthritis or joint pain

Multiple sclerosis

COPD or lung damage

Disc herniation

Spinal cord injuries

Parkinson's disease

Lupus

Stroke

Dr. Askew, from Dr. Rogers Centers, said, "Stem cells are kind of like our body's natural repair mechanism. They make more of themselves respond to injury or damage in our body."

3 benefits of stem cell treatments

Treats Orthopedic Injuries Can be used to treat cardiovascular diseases Helps heal wounds

More information about stem cell treatment

It’s not science fiction, it’s the future of medicine!

These treatments are still considered investigational

Not FDA approved but we follow IRB protocols for many different types of conditions

Treatment is covered by most insurances

Procedure is minimally invasive

Involves mini-liposuction and deployment of the concentrated stem cells through injection and/or IV drip

Stem cell treatment results

Shirley Vaughn, a patient at Dr. Rogers Centers, said, "During my daily workouts my knee pain was a 7-9 before Dr. Rogers’ Stem Cell injections, now it is zero. I don't have any more knee pain."

Two weeks after Vaughn's treatment, she said, "I'm running again and my knee is feeling great. I hope to be back at running 5.0 for 60 minutes soon."

Dr. Rogers Centers locations:

1. Redland location

2838 N. Loop 1604 E. Suite #104

San Antonio, TX 78232

2. Dominion location

24200 IH-10 West, Suite 107

San Antonio, TX 78257

To schedule a visit with Dr. Rogers Centers, you can visit drrogerscenters.com or call 210-495-2117.

