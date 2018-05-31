DYK: San Antonio is home to Church's Chicken?

Did you know one of the best fried chicken restaurants started right here in San Antonio?

That’s right.

Back in 1952 the first Church’s Chicken, called Church's Fried Chicken To-Go, opened right outside the Alamo.

We can thank George W. Church Sr. for being the mastermind behind Church’s Chicken.

When Church’s opened it even had a mascot, Churchie.

Since Church's started, they have introduced spicy fried chicken, hand breaded fish, popcorn shrimp and the original chicken sandwich.

Make sure you try out some of the tasty sides, including: mashed potatoes, honey-butter biscuits, french fries, baked mac and cheese, coleslaw, corn and fried okra.

Now Church’s Chicken is expanding to different countries around the world and soon they will see why San Antonio fell in love with the delicious chicken!

For more fun facts about San Antonio, visit ksat.com/sa300.

Information courtesy of Church's Chicken.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.