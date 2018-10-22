Early voting for Nov. 6 election is now open

SAN ANTONIO - Early voting is underway and AARP is encouraging every registered voter to get out and vote!

Did you know that Bexar County has more than 1 million registered voters?

Registered voters can vote Oct. 22- Nov. 2 for early voting, and the official day to vote for the midterm election is Nov. 6.

AARP wants registered voters to be aware that we will be facing critical issues such as Medicare, Social Security, support for family caregivers and prescription drug costs during this election season.

"Right now we are wanting the costs of prescription drugs to be lowered," said Dr. Gloria Davila, AARP volunteer. "Please go out and vote."

You can learn more about AARP and pledge to vote by visiting aarp.org/vote or calling 866-926-8300.

For ballot information, visit bexar.org.

Map of early voting locations

