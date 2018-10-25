Elder Eats: TRIO Modern Mediterranean

SAN ANTONIO - Are you searching for healthy, delicious Mediterranean food in San Antonio?

We have just the place for you at TRIO Modern Mediterranean!

All the food at TRIO is made in-house with a Tex-Med twist including Jalapeno Hummus and Habanero Hummus.

The grand opening for TRIO at the new location is Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8620 Fredericksburg Rd.

TRIO is Mediterranean Street Food in a fast-casual setting in San Antonio.

Each guest also receives a free fresh pita pocket with each purchase.

Menu selection at TRIO

1) Pick your base

Pocket

Laffa wrap

Bowl

Salad

Street fries bowl

Brown rice bowl

2) Add your protein

Steak

Al pastor

Chicken

Falafull

Spicy falafull

3) Choose your toppings

Hummus

Spicy hummus

Village salad

Red cabbage

Eggplant spread

4) Enjoy!

For more information, visit eattrio.com or call 210-455-9193.

Win FREE food for six months at TRIO! First 10 customers at 12 p.m. on Oct. 27!

Information courtesy of TRIO Modern Mediterranean.

