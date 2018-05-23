Eliminate 75-100% of your electric bill with solar!

SAN ANTONIO - With the summer heat in Texas, now is the time to invest in a solar panel system on your home!

The perks of a solar panel system will save you money and eliminate 75-100% of your electric bill.

More Headlines

That means more money for some summer fun!

"It’s very easy for the customer," said Dan Moran, vice president of marketing for South Texas Solar Systems. "It’s a turnkey operation."

Four reasons to go solar with South Texas Solar Systems

Start with $0 down 30% federal tax credit No payments for three months $0.68 per watt rebate

Pictured above: Homes with solar panels from South Texas Solar Systems.

Customer review: South Texas Solar Systems

South Texas Solar Systems mission is to provide clean, renewable energy to businesses and homes, while achieving their goals of investment.

"Before the solar panel installation, my electric bill was about $150-200 a month," said Molly Rosa, customer, South Texas Solar Systems. "Now it’s zero except for July and August."

Pictured above: Homes with solar panels from South Texas Solar Systems.

"I got numerous bids and they (South Texas Solar Systems) were the lowest," Rosa said. "I’ve had a good experience with them all around."

South Texas Solar Systems services:

Off-grid solar

Commercial solar

Residential solar

Solar HVAC

Solar maintenance

You could WIN a free solar panel system from South Texas Solar Systems, enter here!

For more information about South Texas Solar Systems, visit www.stxsolarsystems.com/Ksat/ or call 210-405-8628.

Information courtesy of South Texas Solar Systems.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.