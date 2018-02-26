Enjoy free pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day

SAN ANTONIO - Did someone say free pancakes?!

Since Feb. 27 is National Pancake Day, participating IHOP locations are offering dine-in customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IHOP spokesperson, Valerie Lopez, said, "IHOP customers are invited to donate what they would have normally paid for the pancakes to Shriners Hospitals for Children."

A short stack of IHOP pancakes is typically valued at $4.79.

Eat pancakes with a purpose at IHOP 🥞

Local IHOP restaurants are teaming up to raise awareness for Shriners Hospital for Children on National Pancake Day to raise funds for local children hospitals and health organizations.

National Pancake Day has raised close to $30 million towards charities for children.

How can I help support Shriners Hospital for Children on National Pancake Day?



If you would like to support Shriners Hospital at IHOP on National Pancake Day, below are three ways you can give back.

Purchase a "wall icon" to publicly pledge support Drop some cash in the donation bucket Add a donation to your check

IHOP's goal is to raise $5 million nationwide for charities.

How many pancakes will be served on National Pancake Day?

IHOP serves more than 700,000 people daily!

This year, IHOP expects to serve a record-breaking five million pancakes in a single day.

Find an IHOP near you at ihoppancakeday.com.

Take the IHOP quiz, which type of pancake will you have tomorrow? 😍

Be sure to follow "SA Live" on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of IHOP.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.