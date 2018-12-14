Enjoy SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration through Jan. 6

SA Live Featured Clip

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for some family fun at SeaWorld!

You can experience SeaWorld San Antonio's annual Christmas Celebration now through Jan. 6, 2019.

SeaWorld guest can experience wonderful Christmas shows, holiday lights, festive food and Santa Claus.

The park is covered with 9 million beautiful Christmas lights -- the largest Christmas light display in Texas.

To purchase tickets to SeaWorld, click here.

For more information, visit seaworld.com or call 210-520-4732.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of SeaWorld San Antonio.

