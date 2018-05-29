Looking to buy a home? Exclusive offer for NEW homebuyers

SAN ANTONIO - Are you on the market looking for a new home?

It can be scary trying to find the perfect new home, but Brian Burroughs at Century 21 Burroughs has some great tips to help you along the home buying process!

Burroughs is offering an exclusive deal to qualified first-time homebuyers: pay nothing for your down payment.

Exclusive offer for homebuyers

Get qualified for a home loan today!

The loan will cover your entire down payment.

All qualified first-time homebuyers can have their down payment reduced to zero by texting the word "Qualify" to 210-410-5300.

Once your text is received, a licensed real estate agent will work with you to get you into the house of your dreams.

Credit counseling is also available.

"You can reach out to me and I can get you in touch with my loan officer," said Burroughs. "We can try to improve your credit score."

Looking for a home in the hill country?

If you’re looking to upgrade your home, Burroughs has a beautiful home in Fair Oaks Ranch that is for sale with four bedrooms, three bathroom and is 3,000 square feet.

For more information, call 210-410-5300 or email Burroughs at c21brian@icloud.com.

Information courtesy of Century 21 Burroughs.

