Extended Plexaderm New Year's Special

SAN ANTONIO - Happy New Year!

Are you ready to look younger instantly for 2019?

You can get Plexaderm beauty care products half off plus free shipping for the extended New Year's special.

Plexaderm Skincare helps to reduce wrinkles from view within 10 minutes.

"I think every woman in America would like to try this product," said Veronica, a Plexaderm Skincare customer.

Plexaderm extended New Year's special:

Get half off the Plexaderm cream and free shipping when you call 1-800-693-9286.

Plexaderm Skincare benefits:

Works in minutes.

Instantly reduces the appearance of under-eye bags and puffiness.

Drastically reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Results last for six to eight hours.

No costly injections or painful surgery and recovery time.

Applying Plexaderm:

Step 1: Wash and dry skin.

Step 2: Slowly press down on pump to dispense a small amount of cream onto fingertip.

Step 3: Gently apply a thin, even layer to targeted areas, being careful to avoid contact with eyes.

Step 4: Allow Plexaderm to set and dry for 10 minutes for optimal results.

For more information, visit plexaderm.com or call 1-800-693-9286.

Information courtesy of Plexaderm Skincare.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.