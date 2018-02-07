Fall in love with your body again! Dr. Rodgers Centers has a customized weight-loss program

SAN ANTONIO - Weight loss is more than just a number on a scale, it's about achieving the highest possible quality of life.
Dr. Rodgers Centers is here to help you get confident again with your body and overall health.
The great thing about Dr. Rodgers Centers is that they offer a wide range of services for patients of all needs and backgrounds with their customized programs.
Dr. Tamyra Rodgers said, "When you come in for your initial visit, you'll work with a physician for 45 minutes to learn about what has worked for you and what you can work on with your weight loss."
"We have been doing this for 15 years. We've perfected our program."
Some of the services offered at Dr. Rodgers Centers
Weight-loss
Body sculpting
Rapid results
Post-surgical care
Fitness program
V02
Signature MedSpa
Skin
Injectables
Hair rejuvenation
Sexual rejuvenation
Hormone therapy
Hormone therapy overview
Female HRT
Male HRT
Adrenal fatigue
"We do 10-15 percent for weight loss. We try to accomplish that in three months for patients," Rodgers said.
Rodgers said,"Some of our patients want to lose 2 pounds a week and some can lose 5 pounds a week. It just depends on the patient."
Dr. Rodgers Centers locations
1. Redland location
2838 N. Loop 1604 E. Suite #104
San Antonio, TX 78232
2. Dominion location
24200 IH-10 West, Suite 107
San Antonio, TX 78257
To schedule a visit with Dr. Rodgers Centers, you can visit drrogerscenters.com or call 210- 495-2117.
