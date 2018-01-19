Family-friendly event! Check out the Kinetic Kids 7th Annual Walk, Run, Roll event this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Kids should just be kids!

If your child struggles with a disability, Kinetic Kids wants them to develop courage, self-esteem, pride and joy.

The 7th Annual Kinetic Kids "Walk, Run, Roll" event is geared to helping children of all abilities bond with their friends and family in the community.

"Any child that has a disability or is turned away from typical sports for any reason is welcomed at our Kinetic Kids programs," said Tracey Fountenot, co-founder and executive director.

New Balance SA is partnering with Kinetic Kids as the sponsor to make the event possible.

Rob Kaufman, owner of New Balance SA, said it's always a win-win situation when you can help out the community and make a difference in someone's life.

What is Kinetic Kids?

Kinetic Kids is a local nonprofit that was founded in 2001 by two physical therapists who wanted kids with special needs to be able to "just be kids."

We have wonderful staff to support the programs ~ Tracey Fontenot

Coming up on January 20 at 9:00 a.m., the 7th Annual Walk, Run, Roll event will help families participate in either a 5k, 10k or a 1-mile course

2,700 children are in the Kinetic Kids program

There are more than 230 different sports for children to participate in (including basketball, baseball, dance, gymnastics, swimming, cross fit, wrestling)

Recreation activities, fine arts and education programs are available for children with any disability

Kinetic Kids events are offered throughout San Antonio

Rhaya Edison (pictured on the left) is a 7-year old Walk, Run, Roll participant and said she feels amazing every time she crosses the finish line at these annual events.

My favorite part of the Walk, Run, Roll event is that I get to spend time with my friends. ~ Rhaya

If you are interested in supporting Kinetic Kids, you can visit their website at KineticKidsWalkRunRoll.org for more information.

The 7th Annual Walk, Run, Roll event will be at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.

