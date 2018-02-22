Feel rejuvenated with hormone replacement therapy

SAN ANTONIO - If you're feeling depressed, tired, moody or gaining weight, it may be caused by a lack of hormones in your body.

Dr. Rogers Centers offers hormone replacement therapy for patients to help you feel alive and confident in your own skin again!

Tell me more about hormone replacement therapy



Hormone replacement therapy creates a balance among hormones while alleviating secondary signs and symptoms.



Tamyra Rogers, M.D. at Dr. Rogers Centers, said, "As we age, we gradually lose our hormones."



What are some of the symptoms that I should look for if I need to have HRT done?



Keep in mind that both men and women at any age are eligible to try hormone replacement therapy.



"We have patients as young as 20 years old that come into our office for hormone replacement therapy," said Dr. Rogers.

1. Estrogen Deficiency





Hot flashes

Night sweats

Decreased concentration

Moodiness



2. Progesterone Deficiency

Anxiety

Insomnia

Headaches

Breast tenderness

3. Testosterone Deficiency

Low libido ➡ pellets increase sex drive and help libido ⬅

Depression

Dry skin

Weight gain

"A lot of people say they are depressed but actually it could be your hormones. All we do is insert a HRT pellet inside you and you will see results within 48 hours," said Dr. Rogers.

How long does it take to see results?



For females:

HTR pellets last for three-to-four months

Relief begins within 48 hours to two weeks



For males:

HRT pellets last for six months

Peak at one month

Dr. Rogers Centers locations:



1. Redland location

2838 N. Loop 1604 E. Suite #104

San Antonio, TX 78232

2. Dominion location

24200 IH-10 West, Suite 107

San Antonio, TX 78257

To schedule a visit with Dr. Rogers Centers, you can visit drrogerscenters.com or call 210-495-2117.

