Feel rejuvenated with hormone replacement therapy

SAN ANTONIO - If you're feeling depressed, tired, moody or gaining weight, it may be caused by a lack of hormones in your body.
Dr. Rogers Centers offers hormone replacement therapy for patients to help you feel alive and confident in your own skin again!
Tell me more about hormone replacement therapy
Hormone replacement therapy creates a balance among hormones while alleviating secondary signs and symptoms.
Tamyra Rogers, M.D. at Dr. Rogers Centers, said, "As we age, we gradually lose our hormones."
What are some of the symptoms that I should look for if I need to have HRT done?
Keep in mind that both men and women at any age are eligible to try hormone replacement therapy.
"We have patients as young as 20 years old that come into our office for hormone replacement therapy," said Dr. Rogers.
1. Estrogen Deficiency
Hot flashes
Night sweats
Decreased concentration
Moodiness
2. Progesterone Deficiency
Anxiety
Insomnia
Headaches
Breast tenderness
3. Testosterone Deficiency
Low libido ➡ pellets increase sex drive and help libido ⬅
Depression
Dry skin
Weight gain
"A lot of people say they are depressed but actually it could be your hormones. All we do is insert a HRT pellet inside you and you will see results within 48 hours," said Dr. Rogers.
How long does it take to see results?
For females:
HTR pellets last for three-to-four months
- Relief begins within 48 hours to two weeks
For males:
HRT pellets last for six months
Peak at one month
Dr. Rogers Centers locations:
1. Redland location
2838 N. Loop 1604 E. Suite #104
San Antonio, TX 78232
2. Dominion location
24200 IH-10 West, Suite 107
San Antonio, TX 78257
To schedule a visit with Dr. Rogers Centers, you can visit drrogerscenters.com or call 210-495-2117.
