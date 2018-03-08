Fiesta Fashion Show at Dillard's!

SAN ANTONIO - It's that time of the year again to have fun with color and get fiesta fashion ready!

If you're looking for the perfect look for fiesta, Dillard's can help.

Dillard's at North Star Mall will be hosting the Eileen Fisher Fiesta Fashion Show on Saturday.

Tickets are going by fast! Make sure you call Dillard's to book your seat.

You don't want to miss these fun events for all ages, hosted by Dillard's.



1. Eileen Fisher Local Celebrity Fiesta Fashion Show

(Ladies)

Saturday, March 10



The first show at 8:30 a.m. is for members of the San Antonio Women's Club and features Michael Quintanilla’s Fiesta Hats.



Dillard's officials have asked that guests to this show wear their creative hat designs, as there will be a contest.

The first-place winner will receive $250 worth of Eileen Fisher ready to wear merchandise, while the second-place and third-place winners will receive a cosmetic basket.



The second show is at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public, also featuring Michael’s hats.

During this show, Dillard's will raffle Eileen Fisher ready to wear merchandise with a value of $250 and Eileen Fisher shoes. Local celebrities will be modeling!

2. All Day Event

Fiesta Prom Day (Ladies and Juniors)

Saturday, March 10



Along with Dillard's prom day activities such as the Jewelry Register to Win, Dress Donation, GWP and Prom Wardrobe Register to Win, there will also be a prom display inspired by fiesta.

3. Kid’s Day

Fiesta Float Parade and Contest (Kids)

Saturday, March 24



Dillard's children’s department will host a Float Contest that invites children to decorate a shoe box inspired by Fiesta Floats and submit their work for a chance to win a fun, supplied kid’s basket.

Submissions must be presented no later than 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

Dillard's has invited the winner of the San Antonio Spelling Bee to serve as a judge and to select a winner at 3:30 pm.



Dillard's will also have an Easter Bunny dressed in Fiesta gear.

4. All Day Event

House of Fiesta (Home)

March 25-31



In addition to having fiesta gowns displayed on each cosmetic ledge, each line will have its own 40x60 display ledge for the day, with an embellished sash stating the designer's name, for example, “House of Dior."

Dillard's officials will encourage customers to make appointments to get their makeup done in time for fiesta events occurring that day.

Seven total cosmetic counters at Dillard's will have an event for each day of fiesta.

5. Let us Show You How to Accessorize Your Fiesta Outfit (Shoes and Accessories)

March 14, noon- 4 p.m.



Informal modeling featuring handbags, jewelry and shoes will be featured at this event.

Dillard's will also have a raffle that enters customers for a chance to win a handbag!

James Avery will provide support for this event.

6. Hot! Hot! Hot! Sizzling Style for Fiesta

(Men)

March 6-7, noon-6:00 p.m.

With any Caribbean purchase of $50 or more, customers will be eligible to spin the wheel and win prizes.

Guests can enter to win a wardrobe from Carribean with a $150 purchase.

7. Fiesta is Food, and Food is Fun

(Home)

April 7-14, noon-3 p.m.

What’s fiesta without food?

Dillard's is inviting customers to dive into the Tex-Mex Cuisine that makes San Antonio fiesta so unique.

Dillard's officials will set up different stands around the home department and will demo delicious fiesta-inspired plates, such as a taco recipe from Southern Living.

There will be drawings for giveaways that include a 15-piece Analon Cookware Set, KitchenAid Mixer and a set of Fiesta Dinnerware.



For more information, you can visit dillards.com or call 210-341-6666.



The Dillard's fashion show will be at North Star Mall located at 7400 U.S. 281 Access Rd #900.

Information courtesy of Dillard's.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.