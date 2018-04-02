SA Live Featured Clip

Finally! You can get BRACES starting at just $75 per month

Celebrate Dental offers affordable options for all your family dentistry needs

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Getting the perfect smile shouldn't cost you a fortune and break your wallet!

If your family is in need of braces and dental work, now is the time to visit Celebrate Dental.

More Headlines

Check out this amazing deal: Celebrate Dental has braces starting at just $75 per month!

"It's a great deal. You can't beat this offer for braces," said Roman Garcia, a media personality and Celebrate Dental patient. "My cell phone bill cost more than $75 a month."

Here's why you should visit Celebrate Dental in a nutshell:

  1. Celebrate Dental has braces starting at JUST $75 per month
  2. Family-friendly atmosphere
  3. Payment plans available 
  4. Complimentary consultations 
  5. Celebrate strives to be convenient, friendly and affordable!

 Click here to receive a coupon at Celebrate Dental.

Garcia said, "If you have kids, this is an amazing deal. I love Celebrate Dental. They really strive to accommodate families with all different types of budgets even if you have or don't have insurance." 

Types of services available at Celebrate Dental:

  • General dental

  • Dental implants

  • Emergency dental 

  • Orthodontics 

Four Celebrate Dental locations in San Antonio:

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday: Closed

  1. 8700 Marbach Road
    San Antonio, TX 78227

  2. 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2
    San Antonio, TX 78238

  3. 5201 Walzem Rd
    San Antonio, TX 78218

  4. 4965 W. Commerce St. 
    (Dentist speaks Spanish)
    San Antonio, TX 78237

To schedule your free consultation, visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter Facebook for the latest lifestyle updates!

 

 

 


Information courtesy of Celebrate Dental & Braces.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.