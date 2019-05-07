Israeli burger chain Burgerim now serving Texas 1/3-pound burger

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for a new burger spot to try out in San Antonio?

Burgerim is just the place to visit to satisfy all of your burger cravings -- especially with the new Texas 1/3-pound burger that comes in beef, lamb or salmon.

The Israeli burger chain Burgerim offers patties that range from Angus beef, Greek lamb, turkey, grilled chicken, crispy chicken veggie, falafel, Spanish beef and Hawaiian salmon.

To top your perfect burger off at Burgerim, you can select eight different kinds of cheese and get toppings like fresh jalapenos, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, avocado and fried eggs.

"What makes this place so unique is the quality of the food and how you can customize everything to your liking," said Kelsea Cook, spokeswoman for Burgerim.

If you have a sweet tooth, Burgerim offers real ice cream shakes in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and cookies and cream.

Yes, there are even delicious Burgerim fries, onion rings, sweet potato fries and cheese fries available.

For more information, visit burgerim.com or call 210-455-4922.

Sponsored article by Burgerim.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.