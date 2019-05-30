First 2,000 fans receive burnt orange jersey at San Antonio Missions Baseball Club game Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Baseball season is in full swing in San Antonio!

The first 2,000 fans through the gate at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium Friday night May 31 will receive a special burnt orange San Antonio Missions Baseball Club jersey.

Triple-A baseball is the highest level of play in Minor League Baseball in the United States and Mexico.

"Everyone loves their favorite Texas college university, and UT is right down the road in Austin," said Mark Meyers, director of public relations for San Antonio Missions Baseball Club.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

"We wanted to give fans the chance to get their hands on a burnt orange jersey, but also one that has the Missions' logo on it so they can support both teams," Meyers said.

Upcoming San Antonio Missions jersey giveaways:

Friday, July 12 - Milwaukee Brewers theme

Friday, August 16 - maroon theme

For more information, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-7275.

Sponsored article by San Antonio Missions Baseball Club.

