First Baptist Church of San Antonio invites community to Easter services during Holy Week

SAN ANTONIO - Easter is just around the corner this Sunday and the First Baptist Church of San Antonio invites the community of San Antonio to join in on the Easter celebration for Holy Week.

"It is a joyful week and we want people to feel welcome here even if they aren't a member of First Baptist," said Aaron Hufty, associate pastor for worship and music.

First Baptist Church of San Antonio is a 157-year old church located in downtown San Antonio.

"This is a great week to find out who we are and what we stand for and to celebrate with us," said Hufty.

Easter services at First Baptist Church of San Antonio

Seder Meal service Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. RSVP is required to attend.

Good Friday service Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Easter services Sunday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For more information, visit fbcsa.org or call 210-226-0363.

Sponsored article by First Baptist Church of San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.