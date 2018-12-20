First Baptist Church San Antonio to hold candlelight memorial service

SAN ANTONIO - It's the happiest time of the year for most people, but for some it can be a difficult time if you're grieving the loss of a loved one.

First Baptist Church San Antonio will hold its annual candlelight memorial service on Christmas Eve.

"We know the holidays can be difficult for those who are mourning so we wanted to offer a place where they can come remember, and have a time of peace," said Chris Johnson, senior pastor at First Baptist Church San Antonio.

If you are interested in having your loved ones name read out loud during the candlelight service, you can give the staff at FBCSA the name of your loved one before the service.

"As the service goes along, we will read the name of the person out loud and you can light a candle to remember that person and to remember the promise of eternal life in Jesus Christ," Johnson said.

Candlelight memorial service

"If you have lost a loved on in the last year, we think this could be a great moment of healing for you," Johnson said. "This is open to the entire city. We hope you will come."

Date: Monday, Dec. 24

Time: 4:45 p.m. | Christmas Eve service starts at 5:30 p.m.

Location: 515 McCullough Ave. First Baptist Church San Antonio

For more information, visit fbcsa.org or call 210-226-0363.

Information courtesy of First Baptist Church San Antonio.

