Merry Fitmas in the Park kicks off Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department's Fitness in the Park program is getting in the holiday spirit with the second annual Fitmas in the Park!

In partnership with BodyArchitecture Personal Training and Fitness, Fitmas in the Park runs Dec. 15-22 to encourage the community to get fit and give back at the same time.

Participants in Fitmas in the Park can donate any new, unwrapped toy at the classes.

The toys will be donated to The Children's Shelter.

Fitmas in the Park will kick off Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park and end Dec. 22 at Lady Bird Johnson Park.

Tips to stay active for the holidays:

Stay active

Squat while brushing your teeth, take the stairs at work, or park farther away from the mall.

Watch your calories

Plan ahead for parties by staying hydrated and eat healthy snacks throughout day.

Practice mindfulness

Try to find five minutes a day to just be still and quiet, or download meditation apps.

For more information, visit saparksandrec.com.

Information courtesy of BodyArchitecture and San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.

