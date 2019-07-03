Fourth of July sales event at Star Furniture & Mattresses

SAN ANTONIO - With all the food, fireworks and fun happening this holiday, why not spruce up your home.

Star Furniture & Mattresses has great Fourth of July deals you won't want to miss.

"If you haven't been to the store recently, and you want to come check us out, we have completely redesigned our showroom space," said Bryan Grobe, general manager at Star Furniture.

Star Furniture & Mattresses is offering 25 to 50 percent off everything, or up to 60 months interest-free, and your choice of 30 gifts with qualifying purchases.

If you would like help with design ideas for your home, Star Furniture & Mattresses has a design team on staff that will help you come up with the best options as a complimentary service.

Fourth of July sale event

Hours of operation for July Fourth: 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Location: 12350 W, I-10

Free hot dogs, apple pie for shoppers

For more information, visit starfurniture.com or call 210-558-7800.

Sponsored article by Star Furniture & Mattresses.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.