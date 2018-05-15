FREE 12-week summer program for families of all ages

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for some FREE family fun!

The San Antonio Sports Fit Family Challenge, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, is offering a free 12-week summer program designed to get families active, eating better and learning about health and fitness.

"We offer eight Zumba classes and Kid Fit classes a week at eight different locations in the neighborhoods that have the highest rates of obesity and diabetes in our community," said Mary Ullmann Japhet, senior vice president, San Antonio Sports.

How can I register my family and how much does it cost?

Click here to register your family. The classes are absolutely free!



"Every three weeks on a Saturday morning, we have a big event where we have a free 5K or a fitness walk," said Japhet. "It’s always a fun way to just get moving and get in shape."

What to expect at each weekly fitness class:

One hour of Zumba for participants 13 years +

A Kid Fit class is offered for children ages 4-12

15 minutes of nutrition education

Drawings for door prizes EVERY WEEK!

Track your family’s daily activity and healthy eating on a Fit Family Challenge tracking log.

"We also offer free health assessments," said Japhet. "People will check in and earn points toward fitness prizes and actual cash based off their attendance."

Bring your tracking log, stamped from at least three Fit Family Challenge weekday events and one health screening, to the big event and you’ll be eligible to win $1,000 (must be 18 or older)!

For more information, visit FitFamilyChallenge.com or call 210-820-2100.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Sports.

