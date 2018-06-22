Free grand opening community celebration at Gonzaba Northwest Medical Center Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Gonzaba Medical Group is dedicated to taking care of San Antonio, and they have opened another location to make sure you’re close to the care you deserve!

Gonzaba Medical Group wants the community to get to know the new Northwest location Saturday, while enjoying free food, music, prizes and a tour of the 28,000-square-foot facility.

"We decided to invest a little time and money to build a new facility that caters to everybody, but specifically to seniors," said Dr. Greg Gonzaba, NW Medical Center.

The new center features all major services under one roof, including labs, radiology and physical therapy.

There is also an urgent care facility that's open seven days a week, 365 days a year.

"It’s very convenient for the patient, but also for the family," Dr. Greg said.

Gonzaba Medical Group even provides transportation services for patients.

Free grand opening community event:

Saturday, June 23

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7219 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Free food, drinks, prizes

For more information, visit gonzaba.com/nwcenter or call 210-405-4322.

Information courtesy of Gonzaba Medical Group.

