Free HIV testing offered at Metro Health

SAN ANTONIO - It's never easy to talk about AIDS and STD's, but they do affect a lot of people here in San Antonio.

Since it's National Public Health Week, Metro Health wants to make sure the community knows the importance of getting tested for AIDS.

"HIV rates in San Antonio have risen. It's important for us to come together and make sure that testing is available to those in the community and it's absolutely free to get tested," said Mildred Offor, HIV Preventative Health Supervisor.

That's why San Antonio Metro Health is making it easier than ever for you to get prepared and stay safe.

"We have a welcoming environment and a very well trained team to provide the testing for you," Offor said.

Important HIV facts you should know:

In 2016, Bexar County had 360 new HIV diagnoses

There are roughly 6,000 people living with HIV (rate: 310.4 per 100,000) in Bexar County

Here's how you can get HIV-tested:

San Antonio Metro Health has the full schedule of where they will be available to perform the testing at their website, www.sanantonio.gov/health.

What does the HIV testing involve?

You can be tested for HIV by a prick of your finger to get a blood sample.

To check if you have chlamydia or gonorrhea, you will need to give a urine sample.

*HIV testing is FREE!

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health.

