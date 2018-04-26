FREE Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO - VIVA FIESTA San Antonio!!

The Fiesta medal frenzy is still going on until the end of Fiesta on Sunday.

If you've seen people with the exclusive Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel medal this year, we can help you find where to get the one-of-a-kind medal to add to your collection!

Want to be in the Fiesta spirit all year long?

The best place to celebrate Fiesta after Fiesta is at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.

4 great perks of visiting Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel:

Fine dining Concerts Live entertainment Giveaways

"We are excited to be a part of Fiesta and the Hispanic culture this year," said Nyki Herrera, a representative at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.

Here's where you can snag the exclusive Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel Fiesta medal:

Below is a map of where the Kickapoo medal booth will be located.

Visit Maverick Park during April 27-28 at the Battle of Flowers or Fiesta Flambeau parade and stop by the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel booth to get one part of the medals.

To get the other half of the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel medal, you can visit the casino in Eagle Pass --- it's a short drive from San Antonio.

WIN your share of up to $120,000 at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel

Play PLINKO PAYDAY now through Sunday

(Only members can participate, joining is free)

10 winners every Friday and Sunday

Drawings Friday 7-11 and Sunday 3-7

For more information, visit luckyeagletexas.com or call 888-255-8259.

Be sure to check out Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel on Facebook @LuckyEagleTexas and Instagram @Kickapoo_LuckyEagle.

Information courtesy of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.