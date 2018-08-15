Free breastfeeding luncheon for new and expecting moms

SAN ANTONIO - Are you a new or expecting mom?

Since it's National Breastfeeding Month, San Antonio's Metro Health program is offering free resources to help moms and their growing families.

What is Baby Cafe?

Baby Cafe is place where breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women can come to learn, socialize and participate in a support group.

Women can also speak to health professionals about infant feeding in a nonclinical cafe style environment.

Baby Cafe offers the following free resources for women in Bexar County:

Group support

Access to a registered dietitian

A place to talk and share experiences

Help with latching

Help with increasing milk supply

Computer access for breastfeeding related information

"The best thing is that we offer free classes about car safety, infancy and lactation support," said Jannet Burguete, certified lactation consultant. "We have three lactation consultants on hand. They are able to provide all the support that moms need in regards to breastfeeding."

Free breastfeeding luncheon for moms



Date: Aug. 28

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: 4538 Centerview Drive., San Antonio, TX 78228

For a list of all the Baby Cafe locations and more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-7138.

Information courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health.

