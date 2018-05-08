Free patient seminar at American Sinus Institute

SAN ANTONIO - This year has been brutal for allergy and sinus sufferers, but it doesn't always have to be this way.
Hope is on the way!
American Sinus Institute is a state of-the-art facility right here in San Antonio specializing in Balloon Sinuplasty.
What is Balloon Sinuplasty?
It's an in-office procedure that will simply widen your sinuses thus drastically helping rid you of your sinus issues.
Dr. Shad from ASI, will be hosting a Q&A session on Wednesday, May 9.
Benefits of Balloon Sinuplasty procedure
- Helps snoring
- Helps headaches
- Helps trouble sleeping
Balloon Sinuplasty seminar:
- Date: Wednesday, May 9
- Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Location: 9150 Huebner Road #280
To RSVP, visit americansinus.com or call 210-405-7665.
Information courtesy of American Sinus Institute.
