Free patient seminar at American Sinus Institute

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - This year has been brutal for allergy and sinus sufferers, but it doesn't always have to be this way. 

Hope is on the way!

American Sinus Institute is a state of-the-art facility right here in San Antonio specializing in Balloon Sinuplasty. 

What is Balloon Sinuplasty? 

It's an in-office procedure that will simply widen your sinuses thus drastically helping rid you of your sinus issues.

Dr. Shad from ASI, will be hosting a Q&A session on Wednesday, May 9. 

Benefits of Balloon Sinuplasty procedure 

  • Helps snoring
  • Helps headaches
  • Helps trouble sleeping

Balloon Sinuplasty seminar: 

  • Date: Wednesday, May 9
  • Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Location: 9150 Huebner Road #280

To RSVP, visit americansinus.com or call 210-405-7665. 

Information courtesy of American Sinus Institute.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.