FREE resources for MOMS!

SAN ANTONIO - Being a new mom can be overwhelming, and there are many resources available that can help you!

Metro Health has free resources for you if you're expecting or already have kids.

Kori Eberle, Healthy Start program manager, said, "Metro Health has tons of resources for moms and kids. We have our WIC program that helps pregnant moms, and we have Baby Cafe that helps moms breastfeed."

"In my program, we want to educate and talk about family planning as early as we can with our youth," Eberle said.

Tell me more about Metro Health's Healthy Start program:

Healthy Start offers women and families high-quality services and resources for healthy pregnancies and healthy births.

How can I get involved with Healthy Start?

All you have to do is call Metro Health or visit its website listed below.

"We have some severe areas in San Antonio that have the highest infant death rate," said Eberle. "If you are pregnant and live in that area and qualify, we can provide in-home case management services."

There's even a Healthy Start Community Baby Shower!

Date: May 8

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: PRE-K 4 SA East Center

5230 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-8172.

Information courtesy of Metro Health.

