Free shoulder pain seminar offered at St. Lukes Baptist Hospital Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have unbearable shoulder pain?

If you have been finding it difficult to go about your daily routine and enjoy your fun activities, you may want to consider having shoulder surgery.

Baptist Health System is having a free seminar open to the public from 6-7 p.m. Thursday.

Adham Abdelfattah, shoulder and elbow orthopedic surgeon, said, "We want people to have a pain-free range of motion and have them back to having them do all their normal activities."

When to consider shoulder surgery: ⬇️

Severe shoulder pain that interferes with everyday activities

Moderate to severe pain while resting, prevents sleeping

Loss of motion an/or weakness in the shoulder

Failure to improve with other treatments such as anti-inflammatory medications, cortisone injections or physical therapy

"My door is always open," Abdelfattah said. Come to the seminar and ask any questions you may have. We’ll give you an evaluation and tell you what’s perfect for you."

Free seminar: My Aching Shoulder Shoulder Pain & Treatment

Thursday, March 1, 6-7 p.m.

St. Lukes Baptist Hospital (Board Room)

7930 Floyd Curl Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

For more information about Baptist Health System, you can visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 210-875-0199.

If you would like more information about bone care, you can visit southtexasbone.com.

