Free Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair in San Antonio at Market Square

SAN ANTONIO - If you love Tejano music, get ready to party San Antonio!

The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair is right here in San Antonio at the Historic Market Square from March 15-18.

This music festival is FREE and open to the public for non-stop Tejano music, food, drinks, dancing and so much more.

Over 200,000 people are expected to attend this-- year so bring your friends and family for some free Tejano entertainment!

During the four day festival, you can see over 200 Tejano bands from across the U.S. and Mexico.



Top Tejano artists coming to the festival:

Grupo Massore

Michael Salgado

David Marez

Patsy Torres

Raulito Navaira y Grupo Remedio

Max Baca & Texmaniacs

La Tropa F

What you can expect at the festival:

Food

Drinks

Artist autographs

4 days of live music

The Tejano Music Fan Fair is sponsored by Budweiser, 7up, Squirt, Hermes Music, metro PCS, WELL MED and RDS Marketing.

For more information and the full line-up, you can visit tejanomusicawards.com or call 210-320-4200.

Information courtesy of Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair.

