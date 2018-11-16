FREE TURKEYS -- Turkeys for Troops at Toyota of Boerne

BOERNE, TX - Do you serve in our armed forces and need a turkey for Thanksgiving?

Toyota of Boerne is giving out 6,500 turkeys today for its eighth annual Turkeys for Troops event.

Turkeys for Troops focuses on giving thanks and support for all the hard word and dedication American troops provide to the country.

"It's super gratifying not only for my family, but for our Toyota employees," said Vic Vaughan, owner of Toyota of Boerne. "We started off with 500 turkeys eight years ago and today we have 6,500 turkeys. We are going through about 1,000 turkeys an hour."

Turkeys for Troops​​​​​​

Event ends Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Toyota of Boerne | 31205 IH-10 Frontage Road, Boerne, TX

6,500 turkeys are available

Get your free turkey while supplies last!

For more information, visit toyotaofboerne.com or call 210-870-1800.

Information courtesy of Toyota of Boerne.

