Get 10% off today at South Texas Solar Systems

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in going solar before the holidays get here?

If you're looking into investing in solar panels, South Texas Solar Systems is the place in town to trust!

You can even get 10% off at South Texas Solar Systems when you mention "SA Live" on the request form for South Texas Solar Systems.

"The first day we will meet at your home and explain the process of going solar," said Dan Moran, vice president of sales and marketing, South Texas Solar Systems. "It's a turnkey operation, we will take care of everything and make sure it's an easy process for the customer."

South Texas Solar provides clean, renewable energy to businesses and homeowners with specialized solar energy solutions made right here in San Antonio.

Investing with South Texas Solar Systems

Start with $0 down

30% federal tax credit

No payment for three months

$0.68 per watt rebate

Request a free quote for your home or business here with South Texas Solar Systems!

Learn more about how you can save by going solar at stxsolarsystems.com/Ksat or call 210-405-8628.

Information courtesy of South Texas Solar Systems.

