Get 10% off at the IKEA kitchen event

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to update your home with a new kitchen?

The IKEA kitchen event is going on through to July 28, and IKEA family members can get 10 percent off!

"We have all of the great things to make your kitchen functional," said Mary Murrieta, loyalty manager at IKEA Live Oak.

How to schedule a kitchen session with IKEA

Option No. 1: Go online and schedule a session at IKEA Live Oak and come in with your measurements and an IKEA employee will help build your dream kitchen.

Option No. 2: Schedule a 90-minute session from the comfort of your own home and someone will virtually help plan and design your kitchen.

For more information, visit ikea.com or call 1-888-888-4532.

Sponsored article by IKEA Live Oak.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.