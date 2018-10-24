Get 15% off at L'Orenta Nuts

SAN ANTONIO - Craving something sweet and salty?
L'Orenta Gourmet Nuts & Goodies is perfect to have around the house for the holiday season.
They are also great holidays gifts and stocking stuffers!
"We have pumpkin pie almonds, it's definitely a seasonal favorite right now," said Sam Henselijn, CEO of L'Orenta Nuts. "They taste just like pumpkin pie."
Goodies to try at L'Orenta Nuts
- Cinnamon pecans
- Honey toasted pecans
- Milk chocolate almonds
- Candy cane almonds
- Eggnog almonds
- Roasted and salted almonds
- Pumpkin pie almonds
- Stroopwafels
