Get 15% off registration for Women Who Wander Outdoor Retreat

SAN ANTONIO - A new event is coming to the Texas Hill Country River Region at the end of March!

Women Who Wander is an outdoor retreat for women over 21 at any outdoor skill level in Concan, Texas.

The outdoor retreat will have music, yoga, archery, fly fishing, self-defense training, kayak excursions, hiking, spa treatments, outdoor photography workshops, painting classes, cooking classes and much more.

"Everything will be based at the Frio Country Resort, and that's where you will check in," said Shannon Beasley, representative of Women Who Wander. "We've got great partners who have come on and are providing discounts on lodging."

Get 15% off Women Who Wander registration!

You can get a 15% discount on the Women Who Wander registration by using the promo code SALIVE.

The registration period has been extended to Sunday.

Women Who Wander event:

Dates: Friday, March 29th to Sunday, March 31st.

Location: 21170 Highway 127, Concan, Texas.

Register here.

Can't make it to the retreat this year?

Concan is ideal for a weekend getaway with exhilarating wildlife, such as the Frio Bat Cave, and unique cuisine.

You can plan your trip at VisitUvaldeCounty.com.

For more information, visit womenwhowandertexas.com or call 830-232-4310.

Information courtesy of Texas Hill Country River Region.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.