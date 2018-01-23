Get $150 bill credit from CPS Energy just for buying a qualifying thermostat!

SAN ANTONIO - If you're in the market to spend a little money on a new thermostat, now is the time to invest in your energy bill!

Getting the right thermostat can save you some serious cash on your energy bill.

CPS Energy will give their customers a $150 bill credit just for buying a qualifying thermostat.

This sounds too good to be true; tell me more!

All you need to do is purchase a qualifying Wi-Fi programmable thermostat by Jan. 31 and enroll in the CPS Energy My Thermostat Rewards program to automatically get the $150 bill credit.

FYI: Air conditioning and heating systems make up 60% of your energy bill.

Qualifying Wi-Fi Thermostats by CPS Energy

Below are some examples of Wi-Fi programmable thermostats that have been approved by CPS Energy for the bill credit.

Emerson Sensi: | $129 retail cost | - $150 bill credit | = $21 back to you NEST- E: | $169 retail cost | - $150 bill credit | = $19 final cost NEST : | $249 retail cost | -$150 bill credit |= $99 final cost

*135,000 CPS Energy customers in San Antonio are enrolled in My Thermostat Reward.

It’s designed to help customers save money and energy, but it also helps CPS Energy save energy for the city during freezes and hot summer days, said CPS Energy's Albert Cantu.

Why should I enroll in My Thermostat Rewards?

When you invest in a qualifying Wi-Fi thermostat, this will allow CPS Energy to adjust your thermostats during peak demand days, plus you will receive an additional $30 bill credit annually.

CPS Energy will adjust the temperature by three degrees during peak days, but if the customer doesn't like it they can always control the thermostat by changing the temperature either by their phone or in person. ~ Albert Cantu

To sign up for the program, you can visit

cpsenergy.com/mythermostatrewards or call 210-353-2222.

