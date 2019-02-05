Get free practice SAT or ACT at Sylvan Learning Center

SAN ANTONIO - Now that it's February, students are getting ready to take their SATs and ACTs, but they don't have to prepare by themselves.

Sylvan Learning Center offers tutoring services that will help students prep for those important tests.

"Junior year is really the jumping point to really start prepping for the ACTs," said Mindy Hearn, director at Sylvan Learning Center.

Over 7 million parents have trusted Sylvan to deliver results with their children.

On Presidents Day, Feb. 18, Sylvan Learning Center will be offering free practice for the ACT or SAT.

Tips to prepare for the SAT, ACT:

Research college admissions requirements.

Know your class ranking.

Take the practice test at Sylvan Learning Center.

Take a prep class.

Prepare for the entire test.

For more information, visit sylvanlearning.com or call 210-509-7323.

