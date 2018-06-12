Get a PERFECT smile without hassle of braces

SAN ANTONIO - Get a beautiful smile and great teeth without braces!

That's right, with the technology from Invisalign offered at All Smiles Dental Center, you can get the smile of your dreams all without the pain of metal braces.

"Invisalign trays are clear liners you wear about 22-23 hours a day," said Stephanie Vela, a registered dental hygienist. "They move your teeth into the proper position and you switch them out about every two weeks."

Do I have to get impressions with that gooey material in my teeth?

One of the benefits of having your consultation at All Smiles Dental Center is that it invests in the latest technology for its patients.

"In our office we have a digital scanner with no impression material," Vela said.

Before and after pictures with Invisalign trays

What is the process like for Invisalign patients?

Vela said the average Invisalign patient is only in treatment for about 12 months.

"With Invisalign there is also no diet restriction," Vela said. "You just take out your aligners when you eat and drink and then put them back in when you're done."

If you don't have insurance that will cover Invisalign, don't worry -- the team at All Smiles Dental Center will come up with a plan that fits your budget.

"We can work out your monthly payments to make it very financially comfortable in our own office," Vela said.

