Get beach body ready for summer!

Summer is right around the corner, and now is the time to get that body you've always wanted!

SliMedica is helping you shed pounds quicker and easier than ever -- all without hitting the gym.

Everything you need to know about SliMedica

SliMedica is a total transformation medical clinic that treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to ensure you’re successful with your weight loss.

"We have a special recipe for weight loss where we help our patients lose around half a pound to a pound a day," said Alexandrah Castillo, a patient counselor at SliMedica.

Patients are guaranteed to see drastic results over the course of four weeks!

SliMedica uses the Zerona Laser to painlessly melt away fat.



Before and after photos of SliMedica patients



How does the weight loss process work at SliMedica?

STEP 1: Come in for a consultation at SliMedica.



STEP 2: Medical professionals will run a thorough analysis to determine which program works best for your needs.



STEP 3: Nutritionists will create a customized nutrition plan for you.



STEP 4: Prescription medication plans will be made available.



STEP 5: Visit SliMedica three times a week for 40-minute sessions under the Zerona Laser.



STEP 6: Look and feel fabulous after the weight loss treatment is complete!

Castillo explained, "Everytime you step on the scale, you will notice a huge difference."

For more information on SliMedica, you can visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

Be sure to follow "SA Live" on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy of SliMedica.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.