SA Live Featured Clip

Get braces for the entire family starting at $99 per month

SA Live Special: First month's payment is on Celebrate Dental & Braces

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Everybody loves a perfect smile for an affordable price!

Celebrate Dental & Braces is making it easier for families to afford dental care and braces for the entire family.

More Headlines

SA Live Special

Since it's summer, now is the time to get the kiddos in for a consultation with the experts at Celebrate Dental, they are offering braces starting at just $99 per month!

*This offer is exclusive to SA Live viewers --- be sure to mention this promotion on KSAT.com when you ask for the $99 special per month for braces.

The first month's payment is also on Celebrate Dental & Braces for the SA Live special.

"You can't beat the price," said Roman Garcia, Celebrate Dental spokesperson. 

Services available at Celebrate Dental & Braces

  • General dental

  • Dental implants

  • Emergency dental 

  • Orthodontics 

"Celebrate offers affordable plans even if you don't have insurance," Garcia said. "They are super family friendly and have great hours." 

Celebrate Dental & Braces before and after pictures of patients

Celebrate Dental locations in San Antonio

Open Monday -- Friday: 8-7 p.m. and Saturday: 8-1 p.m. Sunday: Closed

  1. 8700 Marbach Road
    San Antonio, TX 78227

  2. 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2
    San Antonio, TX 78238

  3. 5201 Walzem Rd
    San Antonio, TX 78218

  4. 4965 W. Commerce St. (Dentist speaks Spanish)
    San Antonio, TX 78237

Click here to get a coupon from Celebrate Dental. 

For more information, visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter Facebook for the latest lifestyle updates!

Information courtesy of Celebrate Dental & Braces.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.