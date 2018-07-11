Get braces for the entire family starting at $99 per month

SAN ANTONIO - Everybody loves a perfect smile for an affordable price!

Celebrate Dental & Braces is making it easier for families to afford dental care and braces for the entire family.

SA Live Special

Since it's summer, now is the time to get the kiddos in for a consultation with the experts at Celebrate Dental, they are offering braces starting at just $99 per month!

*This offer is exclusive to SA Live viewers --- be sure to mention this promotion on KSAT.com when you ask for the $99 special per month for braces.

The first month's payment is also on Celebrate Dental & Braces for the SA Live special.

"You can't beat the price," said Roman Garcia, Celebrate Dental spokesperson.

Services available at Celebrate Dental & Braces

General dental

Dental implants

Emergency dental

Orthodontics

"Celebrate offers affordable plans even if you don't have insurance," Garcia said. "They are super family friendly and have great hours."

Celebrate Dental & Braces before and after pictures of patients

Celebrate Dental locations in San Antonio

Open Monday -- Friday: 8-7 p.m. and Saturday: 8-1 p.m. Sunday: Closed

8700 Marbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78227 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2

San Antonio, TX 78238 5201 Walzem Rd

San Antonio, TX 78218 4965 W. Commerce St. (Dentist speaks Spanish)

San Antonio, TX 78237

Click here to get a coupon from Celebrate Dental.

For more information, visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Information courtesy of Celebrate Dental & Braces.

