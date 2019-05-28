Get Fit Friday: Gold's BFF Week special starts June 8

SAN ANTONIO - Are you trying to slim down for the summer season?

You and a friend can enjoy some of the benefits of National Best Friends Day at Gold's Gym!

June 8 is National Best Friends Day and to celebrate, Gold's Gym is inviting everyone to its gyms for Gold's BFF Week!

Gold's BFF Week will run from Saturday, June 8 through June 14.

The community can enjoy free workouts and gym time, plus participate in free classes all week.

There are many benefits to working out with a friend that result in higher levels of fitness success.

One study found that 95% of those who started a weight-loss program with friends completed the program (compared with 76% alone).

A fun, easy workout routine that you can do with a friend:

High-five shuffle

Squat jump with a high-five

High-five twist

Plank, pushups with a high-five

High-five situps

"Being able to have somebody to hold you accountable and motivate you are two great things for BFF Day," said Bekah Long, assistant fitness manager at Gold's Gym.

For more information, visit goldsgym.com or call 800-99-GOLDS.

Sponsored article by Gold's Gym.

