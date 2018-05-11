Get mom the PERFECT gift at Dillard's

SAN ANTONIO - Mother's Day is just two days away!
If you are last-minute shopping for mom, Dillard's North Star has all the perfect items on mom's gift list.
From beauty products, and designer handbags to the latest fashion -- Dillard's is your one-stop destination for mom and the entire family.
"We’ve come up with some great great ideas from head to toe for mom," said Melissa Adair, Dillard’s communications and events director. "Dillard’s is a one-stop destination for everyone in the family, but it’s all about mom this week."
Celebrating mom is easy with the help of your local Dillard's.
Mother's Day gift ideas at Dillard's
- Robe, slippers and bath products
- Nespresso espresso machine
- Charm her with James Avery "mom" jewelry or charms
- Fragrance baskets
- Latest fashion apparel
- Flip-flops and a pedicure
- Designer handbag
For more information, visit dillards.com or call 210-341-6666.
Information courtesy of Dillard's.
